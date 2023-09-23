Video: Jonny Evans assists Bruno Fernandes for goal of the season contender

Man United have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor courtesy of a stunning Bruno Fernandes goal.

The home side have been the better of the two teams throughout the first half but have not been able to take their chances.

Jonny Evans had the ball in the net earlier in the half but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check. However, the 35-year-old was involved later on in giving Man United the lead as his long pass was met sweetly on the volley by Fernandes to help Erik ten Hag’s side go into the break 1-0 ahead.

