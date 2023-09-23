Video: Jonny Evans denied surprise Man United goal due to Hojlund mistake

Man United’s Jonny Evans has had a goal taken away by far VAR as a Rasmus Hojlund mistake saves Burnley from going 1-0 down. 

Man United signing the 35-year-old this summer was a shock to many and it was also a surprise to see the Northern Irishman in the starting 11 for tonight’s clash with Burnley.

Burnley have been the better of the two teams so far but Evans thought he had given United the lead having headed in a goal from a corner.

However, Hojlund was standing in front of Trafford in an offside position and VAR ruled out, keeping the match at 0-0.

