Video: Man City at their best as Phil Foden scores spectacular goal

Manchester City Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Man City have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad through a spectacular goal from Phil Foden. 

The Premier League champions are looking to continue their 100% start to the season and that has got off to the perfect start.

After seven minutes, City produced a wonderful team goal as a splendid Rodri pass was beautifully laid off by Walker to Foden before the 23-year-old blasted the ball into the Forest net.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

