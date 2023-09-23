Video: Man City at their best as Phil Foden scores spectacular goal

Man City have taken the lead in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad through a spectacular goal from Phil Foden.

The Premier League champions are looking to continue their 100% start to the season and that has got off to the perfect start.

After seven minutes, City produced a wonderful team goal as a splendid Rodri pass was beautifully laid off by Walker to Foden before the 23-year-old blasted the ball into the Forest net.

PHIL FODEN GOALLLL THAT WAS ABSOLUTELY INSANEEEEEpic.twitter.com/EQAQ7dJ46c — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) September 23, 2023

??| GOAL: Foden opens the scoring for City! Manchester City 1-0 Nottingham Forest pic.twitter.com/wrH74eCBkU — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 23, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports