Video: Man City down to 10 men as Rodri sent off for choking action on Gibbs-White

Man City went into the halftime break comfortably 2-0 ahead against Nottingham Forest but that has weakened early in the second as Rodri has been sent off for the hosts.

Two wonderful goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland helped City into a 2-0 lead and Pep Guardiola’s message at the break would likely have been to keep doing the same.

However, the 46-minute saw Rodri sent off for City after the midfielder put his hands around the throat of Morgan Gibbs-White before the referee brandished a red card.

The incident was very similar to a red card received by Man United’s Casemiro last season, which many fans thought was soft.

