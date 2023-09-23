Video: Man City down to 10 men as Rodri sent off for choking action on Gibbs-White

Manchester City Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Man City went into the halftime break comfortably 2-0 ahead against Nottingham Forest but that has weakened early in the second as Rodri has been sent off for the hosts. 

Two wonderful goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland helped City into a 2-0 lead and Pep Guardiola’s message at the break would likely have been to keep doing the same.

However, the 46-minute saw Rodri sent off for City after the midfielder put his hands around the throat of Morgan Gibbs-White before the referee brandished a red card.

The incident was very similar to a red card received by Man United’s Casemiro last season, which many fans thought was soft.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane’s dream start at Bayern Munich continues with brace vs Bochum
Bizarre DM Request: OnlyFans model reaches out to English club with x-rated request
Video: Erling Haaland scores eighth goal of the season with powerful header vs Nottingham Forest
More Stories Morgan Gibbs White Rodri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.