Video: Man City loanee scores very late winner in incredible comeback win

Barcelona produced an amazing comeback on Saturday evening as the Catalan giants defeated Celta Vigo 3-2.

Xavi’s men found themselves 2-0 with ten minutes to go but a brace from Robert Lewandowski and a late winner from Joao Cancelo helped complete an incredible 3-2 comeback within the space of nine minutes.

The Man City loanee made a run into the box and was picked out beautifully by Gavi. The full-back knocked the ball into the net and celebrated widely after bagging the 89th-minute winner to continue his impressive start in La Liga with Barca.

What. A. Comeback! ?? João Cancelo potentially scores the winner for Barcelona who lead 3-2 now ? pic.twitter.com/K28iEWYSIU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 23, 2023

Cancelo is the best right back in the world, what a player???pic.twitter.com/0ILF3pLnfc — Formula? (@1realFormula) September 23, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN Sports