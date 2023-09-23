Video: Man City loanee scores very late winner in incredible comeback win

Barcelona produced an amazing comeback on Saturday evening as the Catalan giants defeated Celta Vigo 3-2.
Xavi’s men found themselves 2-0 with ten minutes to go but a brace from Robert Lewandowski and a late winner from Joao Cancelo helped complete an incredible 3-2 comeback within the space of nine minutes.
The Man City loanee made a run into the box and was picked out beautifully by Gavi. The full-back knocked the ball into the net and celebrated widely after bagging the 89th-minute winner to continue his impressive start in La Liga with Barca.
What. A. Comeback! ??
João Cancelo potentially scores the winner for Barcelona who lead 3-2 now ? pic.twitter.com/K28iEWYSIU
Cancelo is the best right back in the world, what a player???pic.twitter.com/0ILF3pLnfc
