Video: Mathias Jensen with a cracking strike to make it 1-1 against Everton

Everton’s lead did not last long as Brentford find themselves back in the game thanks to midfielder Mathias Jensen’s strike.

Doucoure gave Everton an early lead and almost double the advantage with a stunning effort but his strike hit the woodwork instead.

And just a minute later on the end Brentford had the ball in the back of the net. Vitaly Janelt, positioned at the edge of the box, appeared set to take a shot but instead delivered a pass to Jensen on the right.

Jensen’s powerful strike hit the post before finding the back of the net. The goal was initially subjected to a thorough VAR review for offside, but it was ultimately confirmed as a legitimate goal.

