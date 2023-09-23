Video: Tarkowski and Calvert-Lewin on target as Everton score two in 5 minutes to complete quick turnaround

Everton have scored two goals in 5 minutes to take a 3-1 lead away at Brentford.

Doucoure gave Everton an early lead and almost double the advantage with a stunning effort but his strike hit the woodwork instead.

And just a minute later on the end Brentford had the ball in the back of the net thanks to a quality strike from Mathias Jensen.

But Everton turned the game around in the 67th minute after Tarkowski headed in from a corner to restore their lead before Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it 3-1 from a brilliant Garner assist.

Watch the goals below:

A quick turnaround for the Toffees! James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin come up big for Everton. #EFC pic.twitter.com/E4glBs2McV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 23, 2023

Everton are just minutes away from securing their first league win of the season.