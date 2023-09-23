Furious Brendan Rodgers pushes steward away who floored a young Celtic fan to the ground

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers won the hearts of many as he displayed a heartwarming act of kindness after today’s game, rescuing a young fan from stewards’ intervention.

Following Celtic’s 3-0 victory against Livingston, a young Celtic fan ran onto the pitch.

In a viral video, stewards can be seen tackling the young child to do the ground before proceeding to grab him roughly before proceeding to escort him away.

A furious Brendan Rodgers can be seen stepping in. He pushed the steward aside, before putting his arm around the young fan, and walked with him towards the stands.

Rodgers later addressed the incident during a post-match interview with Sky Sports. He criticized the stewards’ behavior toward the young supporter, emphasising the importance of common sense in such situations.

He said:

“It’s just common sense. The wee guy at the end, he wants to see his heroes. He shouldn’t be punished or prosecuted for that. Especially when the security guy’s a lot older than him.”

What a fucking man Brendan Rodgers is? pic.twitter.com/M3LwScKFfj — Swearing Sports News (@SwearingSport) September 23, 2023

In the game itself, Celtic secured a comfortable win despite playing most of the match with ten men.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart received the first red card of his career in the 28th minute. Despite this setback, Celtic’s Reo Hatate, Matt O’Reilly, and Daizen Maeda found the back of the net to secure the 3-0 victory.