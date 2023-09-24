Brighton register interest in highly-rated Argentine midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion are the latest club to enter the race for Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim the Seagulls have ‘presented an offer’ for the highly-rated Argentine.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side aren’t the only club keen on signing Fernandez, 21, though. The midfielder is thought to have caught the attention of several top clubs.

With Boca Juniors now resigned to losing their talented defensive midfielder in the coming transfer windows the South American giants have reportedly slapped a £16 million price tag on the 21-year-old.

Although Fernandez’s next destination remains unknown, the AMEX Stadium could pose an attractive option. Not only is De Zerbi one of football’s most highly-rated coaches, but the club have a solid track record of developing young talent.

Similar to the way Borussia Dortmund plot their player’s pathways in Germany, Brighton have become arguably one of England’s most well-run and well-respected clubs.