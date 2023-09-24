Best Premier League era North London XI, featuring Arsenal legends, Tottenham goal machine & controversial figure

It’s almost time for the North London Derby as Arsenal host Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

This is one of the Premier League’s most anticipated fixtures as there always seem to be fireworks when these two meet, while many of the best players of the modern era in English football have represented these clubs.

Of course, it won’t be easy to get fans to agree on a best XI, but here’s our effort below – let us know what you think in the comments!

David Seaman

One of the finest goalkeepers in Premier League history, David Seaman was a great servant for both Arsenal and England for many years, making over 800 appearances in his career as a whole, and winning three league titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners.

Kyle Walker

One of the best right-backs we’ve had in English football, Kyle Walker started out at Tottenham and established himself as a star player there before continuing to shine as a Manchester City player.

Ashley Cole

Although he soured his reputation with Arsenal fans for joining rivals Chelsea, Ashley Cole is undoubtedly still one of the Gunners’ best-ever players, forming a key part of that famous Invincibles side before continuing to enjoy a great career in the Premier League when he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Sol Campbell

One of the few players to represent both north London clubs, Sol Campbell stunned the footballing world when he left Spurs at the end of his contract and made the short move to Highbury. He went on to become another member of that legendary Invincibles side, and remains one of the very finest centre-backs of the modern era.

Ledley King

Arguably one of the most underrated players in Premier League history, Ledley King could have been an even greater servant to Tottenham and England had he not suffered with so many injury problems.

Patrick Vieira

Still regarded alongside Roy Keane as one of the top midfield destroyers we’ve seen in the Premier League, Patrick Vieira always seemed to come alive in these games and seems an obvious pick for this XI.

Cesc Fabregas

Another Arsenal great and one of the finest playmakers of his generation, Cesc Fabregas enjoyed some great moments in this derby, including a superb long-range strike in a win at White Hart Lane in 2007, and that solo run straight from Spurs’ kick-off at the Emirates Stadium in a game in 2009.

Luka Modric

Although his peak ended up being away from Tottenham, Luka Modric first showed the world what he could do with some superb performances in that famous white shirt before cementing his legendary status in the white of Real Madrid, where he remains a key player to this day.

Gareth Bale

While he didn’t have the longevity of players like Robert Pires and Son Heung-min at this level, Gareth Bale’s peak was arguably more explosive. The Welshman was absolutely unplayable in that 2012/13 campaign which ended up earning him what was, at the time, a world-record transfer to Real Madrid. He won a few Champions League titles there before returning to Tottenham on loan in 2020/21.

Thierry Henry

Widely regarded as the best ever to play in the Premier League, Thierry Henry is an easy pick for this front three. The Frenchman surprisingly only scored five times in North London derbies, but that includes one of this fixture’s all-time great goals as he dribbled from inside his own half, taking on pretty much the entire Tottenham team before slotting home in a 3-0 win for Arsenal in 2002.

Harry Kane

With 14 NLD goals, Harry Kane is this fixture’s all-time leading scorer, and undoubtedly one of the greats of the Premier League. Having joined Bayern Munich this summer, the England international won’t be able to add to this record today, but he’s still made his mark in this rivalry and his record will take some beating.