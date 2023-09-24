Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a superb save against Tottenham to keep the score at 1-0 in the first half of today’s North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard recently joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford and now seems to be firmly ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order, and this stop shows why Mikel Arteta has given him the nod…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see this kind of quality from Raya, though unfortunately for them it wasn’t enough to stop Son Heung-min finding an equaliser for Spurs not long afterwards.

It’s now 1-1 at half time in this intriguing tie, with Tottenham responding well to going a goal down.