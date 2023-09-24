Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a superb save against Tottenham to keep the score at 1-0 in the first half of today’s North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium.
The Spaniard recently joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford and now seems to be firmly ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order, and this stop shows why Mikel Arteta has given him the nod…
??| CHANCE: HUGE SAVE from David Raya!
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
Arsenal fans will be pleased to see this kind of quality from Raya, though unfortunately for them it wasn’t enough to stop Son Heung-min finding an equaliser for Spurs not long afterwards.
It’s now 1-1 at half time in this intriguing tie, with Tottenham responding well to going a goal down.
The guy is suprb
I am not happy with Arteta, he is not ready to win Premier league he has not learnt from last season failure to win EPL. How can a coach that want to win epl parade G.Jesus and Nketia as strikers? Can Guardiola parade any of arsenal strikers? No . You rely on a striker that can score you 10goals a season. Honestly congratulations to Man City in advance for winning epl 2023/2024 season, no club will get near them they have all d necessary tools to win it again, look at Liverpool n defence like man City.