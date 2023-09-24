Worry for Arsenal as Declan Rice spotted nursing injury on the bench after being subbed at half time

Arsenal have been dealt a worrying blow as Declan Rice went off at half time and Sky Sports reported during their coverage of the game against Tottenham that the England international had something strapped around his calf as he watched the second half from the bench.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United in the summer and has made a great start to life at the Emirates Stadium, though it seems he’s now carrying a knock that’s bad enough that Mikel Arteta felt the need to remove him as soon as possible once half time came.

Arsenal fans will have to hope this isn’t as serious as it looks, because Jorginho replacing him in midfield hasn’t exactly gone well so far in this second half.

Few can replace what Rice brings to the Arsenal midfield, which, of course, is why they invested quite so much money in the 24-year-old this summer.

Jorginho is a decent player, but not someone Gooners will want to see starting a long run of games, especially after a pretty awful error that led to Son Heung-min’s second goal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.