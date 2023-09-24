Video: Aaron Ramsdale’s brilliant reaction to David Raya’s wonder-save for Arsenal

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Aaron Ramsdale was clearly impressed and supportive of his teammate as he watched David Raya make a wonder-save for Arsenal against Tottenham in today’s big game.

It’s 1-1 at half time between the Gunners and Spurs, with Bukayo Saka’s deflected effort giving the home side the lead before Son Heung-min levelled it up before the break.

Still, it could’ve been worse for Arsenal but for this quality piece of goalkeeping from Raya, and Ramsdale was clearly impressed by the player who’s taken his place in the starting line up…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Spurs are back level as Son scores from a James Maddison assist
Video: Arsenal’s David Raya shows why he’s in the starting XI with save of the season contender
Bukayo Saka trolls Tottenham star with celebration after putting Arsenal 1-0 up

Raya looks a fine signing by Arsenal, even if the deal initially raised one or two eyebrows due to Ramsdale’s presence.

More Stories Aaron Ramsdale David Raya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.