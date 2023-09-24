Aaron Ramsdale was clearly impressed and supportive of his teammate as he watched David Raya make a wonder-save for Arsenal against Tottenham in today’s big game.

It’s 1-1 at half time between the Gunners and Spurs, with Bukayo Saka’s deflected effort giving the home side the lead before Son Heung-min levelled it up before the break.

Still, it could’ve been worse for Arsenal but for this quality piece of goalkeeping from Raya, and Ramsdale was clearly impressed by the player who’s taken his place in the starting line up…

Aaron Ramsdale applauding David Raya’s incredible save in the first-half against Tottenham. ? pic.twitter.com/S5AGl2lHnW — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 24, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Raya looks a fine signing by Arsenal, even if the deal initially raised one or two eyebrows due to Ramsdale’s presence.