Arsenal vs. Spurs confirmed lineups: David Raya starts, Kai Havertz benched again

Sunday afternoon in the Premier League will see two of the country’s most in-form sides battle it out in what is expected to be one of the most exciting North London Derbies in recent history.

Arsenal will welcome bitter rivals Spurs to the Emirates Stadium for one of the league’s standout fixtures.

Following both teams’ impressive starts to the new 2023-24 season, fans are understandably intrigued to see which half of London will come out on top.

Both Arsenal and Spurs sit inside the table’s top four with the latter narrowly ahead only on goal difference, and although a win for either side won’t see them topple Manchester City at the summit, it would certainly give their title credentials a major boost.

Ahead of the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time), both Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou have named their starting lineups.

For Arsenal, one of the biggest talking points in the lead-up to today’s game has been which goalkeeper Arteta will name in between the sticks. Despite being the Gunners’ number one last season, Aaron Ramsdale has once again found his status under threat as summer-signing David Raya starts consecutive Premier League games.

And similarly to Ramsdale, Kai Havertz once again finds himself benched with Fabio Vieira preferred in midfield.

Arsenal lineup vs. Spurs

Our starting line-up for today's north London derby

And for Spurs, although today’s game will be the first North London Derby meeting since record goalscorer Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich, there will be real optimism the Lilywhites can upset the betting markets. The arrival of Postecoglou in the summer, as well as Son Heung-min being promoted to captain, have helped revitalise the side as they continue into their new era.

Spurs lineup vs. Arsenal