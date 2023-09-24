Chelsea leading January race for £60 million Premier League striker

Chelsea are reportedly in the driving seat in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

That’s according to a recent report from talkSPORT, who claim Mauricio Pochettino is determined to sign the Northampton-born hitman.

Despite being suspended for betting offences, Toney, 27, having recently teamed up with leading agency CAA Stellar, is expected to leave the Community Stadium in the January transfer window.

And although the 27-year-old, who has recently been allowed to return to training, has only served half of his eight-month ban several top clubs are thought to be keen on signing him. The striker is valued at around £60 million by Brentford though so any deal is likely to make him one of the country’s most expensive forwards.

Eager to add more goals to his struggling side, Pochettino, who has seen Chelsea score just five goals in their first five Premier League games, have Toney at the top of their list to join the likes of Nicolas Jackson as the side’s main strikers.

During his three years with the Bees, Toney, who has two years left on his contract, has scored 68 goals in 124 games in all competitions.