Leeds boss Daniel Farke gushed about Cresswell’s training methods at Thorp Arch and claimed that he was really pushing players like Pascal Struijk.

Farke said that Cresswell was prepared to play if anyone’s levels dropped and has been impressing in training with first team.

Farke said: “I don’t just praise the players on the pitch today like our centre-backs but it is also good we have players like for example, Charlie Cresswell.

“He makes sure he trains each and every training session with top class performances and mentality.

“He holds the pressure high because the likes of Pascal or Joe or today Liam, they know they can’t afford to play with two-percent concentration levels less.

“Because there is a top class player who waits for his success.” – finished Farke.