Daniel Levy makes a crucial decision for the future of Tottenham Hotspur

It’s fair to say that Daniel Levy is a polarising character amongst the Tottenham Hotspur fan base.

The north Londoners have been steered through some murky waters over the past few years, and it’s the club chairman that always seems to face the backlash.

It’s largely forgotten that Spurs have arguably the best club stadium in the country because that is, dare it be suggested, the minimum expectation for those that regularly travel to north London to watch their heroes.

The cost of building the new White Hart Lane is something that probably doesn’t even enter the equation as far as Tottenham fans are concerned.

However, whether Levy is loved or loathed, it can’t be argued that he’s always had the best intentions of the club in mind when brokering deals. Be that for players or otherwise.

The Sunday Times (subscription required) are now reporting that Levy has come to a decision which could significantly affect the future of the club.

According to the outlet, the chairman would be willing to sell up to 25% of the club, which he values at £4bn.

Whilst that news could be considered seismic as far as supporters are concerned, it should be noted that whilst he would be willing to sell, that doesn’t mean he will necessarily take up any offers.

As is the way he has always done his business with and for the club, only the right type of partnership will appeal to him.