Declan Rice delighted as West Ham agree deal with attacking midfielder

He may now be wearing the red and white of Arsenal but Declan Rice’s heart remains in east London with West Ham it seems.

The marauding midfielder became the Gunners record signing in the summer, having led the Hammers to their first major silverware of any description in 43 years and their first European trophy for almost 60 years.

Rice has quickly settled into his new surroundings at the Emirates Stadium and doesn’t appear to be overawed by the demands being placed upon him by Mikel Arteta.

A match-winning goal against Man United – later followed by Gabriel Jesus’ slick finish – was arguably enough to see him taken to the hearts of the Emirates faithful, whom he ran to in celebration once the ball had hit the back of the net and sent the Emirates crazy.

It’s clear that Rice is still keeping tabs on the goings on at his old club, however.

The Boot Room detail 19-year-old George Earthy’s post on social media announcing his delight at signing a new deal.

Rice’s response – ‘Deserved, brother’ – suggests his own delight at seeing another youngster progressing through the ranks at the east London outfit.

The Hammers don’t play Arsenal until Boxing Day but that fixture will be at the Emirates. Late February will see Rice return to his former club, and it will be interesting to see how much esteem the London Stadium faithful hold in a player they once saw as one of their own.