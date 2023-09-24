Erik ten Hag highlights character and spirit of unwell Man United ace

Man United managed to overcome a battling Burnley side at Turf Moor on Saturday, and manager, Erik ten Hag, was especially keen to pay tribute to one player who was ill but still insisted on playing.

The match was won thanks to an exquisite volley from Red Devils captain, Bruno Fernandes, made possible by a Jonny Evans pass that took the entire Clarets back line out of the game.

Three points were much needed given that prior to the match United had only won two of their opening five matches and were languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

A battling and professional performance was required, and that’s exactly what United provided.

“Reguilon was ill,” ten Hag said to TNT Sports (h/t FourFourTwo) after the game.

“And that says a lot about the character and the spirit that this team wants to show. He wanted to play. He wanted to support and contribute to the team.”

It seems clear that once Luke Shaw returns from injury, that Reguilon will leave the club, however, his manager is clearly impressed with his commitment and that could translate into a possible permanent offer in due course.

It’s been shown just how short United are in certain areas when injuries bite, so it would appear to be a sensible option to keep the Spaniard on the books either if that’s only as a back-up to Shaw – assuming the player himself might be happy with such an arrangement.