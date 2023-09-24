Former Tottenham ace’s ice cold Arsenal put down

Sunday afternoon sees what could be the most exciting north London derby for years, as Arsenal host Tottenham with both clubs locked together on 13 points at the top end of the Premier League table.

Though the final result won’t affect anything at this early stage of the season, bragging rights are at stake in a game where it’s accepted that no quarter will be asked or given by either side.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been playing some sparkling stuff during the 2023/24 season and their mettle was perhaps crystalised by their performance against Man United.

They’ve been matched by Spurs who are a team reborn under Ange Postecoglou, who can also count the Red Devils amongst his early season victims.

It’s a former Lilywhite that’s metaphorically put the boot in on the Gunners ahead of the expected epic.

“I don’t follow the Brazilian guys at Arsenal, I don’t follow Arsenal, I don’t watch them, I don’t really care about them – I’m a Tottenham fan,” Sandro said to Ladbrokes Fanzone (h/t football.london).

“Both teams are in a really good place right now – but I think Tottenham are particularly enjoying a good moment. It’s different; you can see everyone around the club is believing again.

“We have to take a point from the North London Derby. Of course, a win would be perfect, but if you can leave that game with a point, I would be happy.

“We have to keep pushing, keep playing well, we can’t afford to lose momentum, so I’m going to say this game finishes 1-1.”

Whilst some of his words are likely to be celebrated by those of a blue and white persuasion, their red and white counterparts aren’t likely to be impressed.

As is so often the case when ex-stars say something even mildly controversial, often to make themselves appear more relevant, their words can be used as motivation.

Sandro is clearly aware of the threat that Arsenal pose, particularly at home, so it will be interesting to see if his initial rant will come back to haunt him and his ex-employers.