At present Leicester City are firing on all cylinders in the Championship under Enzo Maresca.

After eight games, the Foxes are level on points (21) with Ipswich Town at the top of the table, and sit in first place by virtue of a better goal difference.

They’ve won seven of their matches so far, scoring 14 and letting in just five.

There’s a long, long way to go in the 2023/24 season of course, but Maresca’s squad have already hit a sweet spot and have that air of confidence and swagger when they take to the pitch that’s almost worth a goal on its own.

Each player has played their part so far so any thoughts of other clubs coming in to acquire them is likely to be given short shrift by the Leicester board.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist urges Mikel Arteta to pick 23-year-old ahead of Kai Havertz against Spurs £40m Brazilian workhorse in talks with Newcastle after Guimaraes future secured Erik ten Hag highlights character and spirit of unwell Man United ace

According to talkSPORT, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is interesting Premier League outfit, Fulham, with Marco Silva clearly keen to add more quality to the Cottagers squad.

The outlet also note that the 25-year-old is contracted to the club until 2027, so even if the player was interested by their approach, Leicester are unlikely to let him go on the cheap.

Furthermore, aside from loans at Blackpool and Luton Town, Dewsbury-Hall has been at the club since 2006, so it would be a huge wrench for him to leave.

Whilst you can never say never in football Fulham have got their work cut out getting this one over the line, more so if Leicester continue their season in the same manner as which they’ve started it.