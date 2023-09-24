Gruesome pictures of James Maddison’s bent knee against Arsenal

Tottenham FC
James Maddison was lucky to get away with a serious knee injury against Arsenal in the North London Derby today. 

Maddison was involved in both the goals for Tottenham today and helped his team to a crucial point in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

It appeared that his game was over when his foot got caught in the turf which bent his knee.

He was later replaced by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the 78th minute.

Maddison has been on fire after his summer move to Tottenham. He was also named Premier League Player of the month for August.

