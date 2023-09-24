Harry Kane has already made history at Bayern Munich

Was it ever in any doubt that Harry Kane was going to take the Bundesliga by storm?

The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman has picked up at Bayern Munich where he left off in north London and just can’t stop scoring.

How the Lilywhites must rue not having won the trophies that would’ve kept their centre-forward at White Hart Lane for a few more years at least.

For now, Kane has found the perfect home at the Allianz Arena, and it appears to be a marriage made in heaven as far as the Bavarians are concerned.

A hat-trick at the weekend against Bochum in what turned out to be a seven-goal thrashing meant that Kane has already set his own slice of history in the German top-flight.

First hat-trick and also two assists for Harry Kane at Bayern ?? Harry Kane scored 7 goals in his first 5 Bundesliga games, breaking the club records of Gerd Müller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandžuki? (2012). pic.twitter.com/EWbh4GvZ6F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2023

According to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, Kane’s seven goals in his opening five matches for Bayern mean that he’s broken the records set by ‘Der Bomber’ Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic, all of whom were adored by the Bavarian faithful.

Kane remains a guarantee of goals and is ostensibly why Thomas Tuchel was so keen to have him on board.

If he carries on scoring at the same rate as presently, the Bundesliga top scorer award will be wrapped up well before the end of the 2023/24 season.

It also goes to show that Kane made exactly the right decision by taking flight from north London.