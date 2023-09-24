Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets record straight on star’s transfer situation following Man Utd & Spurs links

Manchester United and Tottenham may have been linked with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez during the summer, but Fabrizio Romano insists there was never a chance of him being sold.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano stated that Martinez could soon sign a new contract with Inter as he’s very happy at the club and they’re very happy with him.

Still, it would be exciting to see the Argentina international in the Premier League at some point, so is there much chance of that happening?

Ben Jacobs wrote about Tottenham’s interest in Martinez in his exclusive Daily Briefing column in the summer, while ESPN also linked the 26-year-old as an option Manchester United were considering.

Martinez could’ve been a fine Harry Kane replacement for Spurs, while United also needed more in attack and ended up moving for Rasmus Hojlund.

Still, it now seems most likely that Martinez was never a realistic target anyway due to Inter also losing Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko this summer.

Romano said: “Lautaro is very happy at Inter, and Inter love Lautaro. He is the club captain and they will discuss new deal very soon. Talks will take place in the coming months.

“In the summer there was absolutely nothing as after losing Lukaku and Dzeko, for Inter it was impossible to consider selling Lautaro for any fee.”