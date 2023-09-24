“It’s strange” – Mikel Arteta makes worrying Declan Rice injury claim

Mikel Arteta has given a worrying update on Declan Rice after his injury scare during the North London derby earlier today.

The former West Ham midfielder did not show up in the second half and Sky Sports during their coverage reported that the player had something strapped around his calf as he watched the second half from the bench.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal taking the lead twice and Spurs coming up with immediate response each time.

After the game, Mikel Arteta gave an update on the injury to his star midfielder and it does not look too encouraging.

Journalist James Benge shared the update on his X account (formerly Twitter):

“Arteta says he’s hopeful Rice’s injury isn’t serious but adds “it’s strange a player like him asks to come off because he’s uncomfortable”

Declan Rice joined Arsenal for £105m from West Ham in the summer and has made an immediate impact to the team.

Arsenal fans will hope that the injury is not too serious since they do not really have any proper replacement for him.

Jorginho came on for him in the second half and ended up giving away the ball which resulted in the Tottenham equaliser.