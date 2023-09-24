After the final whistle at Bramall Lane, Jamie Redknapp praised Sean Longstaff for his latest performances.

Against AC Milan, the 25-year-old made a strong impression. At the San Siro, he was outstanding and came so close to winning it for Newcastle in added time.

Longstaff continued his good performances today at Bramall Lane as he was assisted by Anthony Gordon in scoring Newcastle’s first of eight goals against the Blades.

“There’s no doubt this good run has coincided with him being back in the team,” Redknapp said.

“He gives them energy, he gives them legs, he gives them what they need in there. At times with Tonali and Guimaraes, it hasn’t quite worked out. He gives them that.”

Longstaff took his goal superbly, and it helped Newcastle to a 8-0 victory. The Magpies have won back-to-back Premier League games and have managed three straight clean sheets across all competitions.