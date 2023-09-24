Harry Kane will “miss” games like Arsenal away despite flying start at Bayern, says journalist

Telegraph journalist Sam Wallace has suggested that Harry Kane will miss games like today’s big match between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, despite his flying start to life at Bayern Munich.

The England international scored a hat-trick yesterday as Bayern thrashed Bochum in their Bundesliga clash, but Wallace has suggested that playing in games like that might not be quite as satisfying for him as it would’ve been to contest another North London Derby.

The games between Arsenal and Spurs are always fiercely competitive and full of action at both ends, and Kane remains the leading scorer in this particular derby’s history.

Of course, Kane will feel he made the right move joining a Champions League contender like Bayern after never previously winning a trophy, but Wallace surely has a point that there’ll be some small element of regret that he can no longer compete in a big game like this.

