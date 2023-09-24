Juventus planning approach for 32-year-old Real Madrid star

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim the Serie A giants are intrigued by the possibility of signing Vazquez due to his impressive versatility.

Not only can Vazquez, 32, play as a defensively-minded right-back, but he has also shone at times when asked to play a more offensive role higher up the pitch, and it is for those reasons Massimiliano Allegri is keen to lure him to Turin.

A deal being agreed upon will ultimately depend on whether or not the player has ambitions to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until his contract expires in 2025, or if he would prefer to move on in search of more playing time having so far failed to start a single La Liga game this season.

With an injured Mattia De Sciglio as their squad’s only recognised right-back, it isn’t hard to understand why Allegri is so keen to capture one of Europe’s most versatile and experienced players.

Since being promoted to Madrid’s senior first team in 2015, Vazquez, who has represented Spain on nine occasions, has directly contributed to 90 goals in 315 games in all competitions.