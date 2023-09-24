Leeds young striker Joe Gelhardt faces uncertain future with Patrick Bamford edging closer to return from injury.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured for the Yorkshire club since Salford game and with Bamford closer to return he might not see many minutes for the rest of the season.

Farke revealed Bamford is close to first team after nursing an injury since the start of the season.

“Good news for Patrick, he joined us back in team training yesterday, the games this week are coming a bit too soon for him. Ethan got a knock, it doesn’t look too bad, it’s improved, let’s see how it develops over the next 24 hours.” – said Farke.

Gelhardt was one of the bright prospects for Leeds in 2022 but since then he has failed to impress for Leeds or during his loan spell with Sunderland.