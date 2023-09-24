Lucas Paqueta hit by a new blow after betting news came out

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is under investigation by the FA for suspicious betting activities related to bets placed on him receiving yellow cards in various Premier League matches.

The investigation includes incidents from last season’s game against Aston Villa, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Additionally, bookings in a match against Leeds in May and this season’s opener against Bournemouth have also become part of the inquiry.

Paqueta has denied any wrongdoing and expressed his shock at the allegations. Meanwhile, West Ham have continued to support him both on and off the pitch, with the midfielder starting every game and delivering solid performances.

However, his situation with the national team has taken a different turn. He has been left out of the squad for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

This exclusion may be a precautionary measure while the investigation is ongoing, and Paqueta seeks to clear his name of any wrongdoing.