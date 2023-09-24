Man United head queue of clubs interested in highly-rated Brentford youngster

When the best young players are potentially available for transfer, Man United always need to be in the conversation.

Though the Red Devils aren’t quite the attractive proposition that they were under Sir Alex Ferguson, Erik ten Hag is doing his level best to bring the glory days back to the Old Trafford outfit.

One of English football’s most storied clubs, there is a natural pull for any players looking to further their careers.

According to the Daily Mirror, United, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, are running the rule over Brentford’s 21-year-old Scottish international full-back, Aaron Hickey.

Bees manager, Thomas Frank, would be loathe to lose a player who is so versatile that he can play on either flank with equal aplomb, however, the Dane will know that Brentford will remain a selling club for the foreseeable future as long as player valuations are met.

United’s need for a highly-regarded full-back is obvious, though one would have to question whether Hickey would usurp Luke Shaw when the England star is fully fit.

It’s also difficult to see him displacing his countryman, Andy Robertson, at Liverpool.

At this stage, of the reported interested clubs, Arsenal would appear to be the most sensible choice with Oleksandr Zinchenko given a real run for his money if Mikel Arteta firms up any reported interest.