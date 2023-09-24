Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praise onto youngster Hannibal Mejbri for his strong performance in last night’s win away to Burnley.

The 20-year-old has had to play a bit more than expected in the Man Utd first-team so far this season due to a long list of injuries for the Red Devils, though he’s done his best to ensure he takes this opportunity in the senior side.

Mejbri had previously not seen much playing time for United, and spent last season out on loan at Championship side Birmingham City.

Now, however, the Tunisia international is clearly impressing Ten Hag, with the Dutch tactician singling him out as “perfect” in yesterday’s 1-0 victory at Turf Moor.

It was vital for United to get back to winning ways after three consecutive defeats against Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich, and Mejbri can certainly feel pleased with the role he played in this result.

“You have so many injuries. You bring players in like [Rasmus] Holjund and you can’t bring them in slowly. They’re not used to playing together. Like Hannibal who did a perfect job,” Ten Hag said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Hopefully it gives us confidence. It’s only one win. Tuesday is the next game.”