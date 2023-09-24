Marcus Rashford breaks silence for the first time after the horror car crash

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has broken his silence after he was involved in a car crash post Burnley win last night.

According to the report from The Sun, Rashford rushed to help a woman driver after coming out unhurt from the horror crash.

The clip recorded by an onlooker went viral showing his completely wrecked car with Bruno Fernandes parked behind him who had come to his teammate’s aid.

Now the star has broken his silence on Instagram, saying: “3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

A United spokesman said (via The Sun): “Marcus is fine and was not injured. It was an accidental collision as he left the training ground after returning from Burnley.

“It was an incident involving his car and one driven by a member of the public.”Thankfully both were uninjured and no ambulance was required.”