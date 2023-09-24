Arsenal are preparing for a huge North London Derby clash against bitter rivals Spurs.

Naming a strong starting lineup that includes both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus starting in attack, fans have been quick to question why the in-form Leandro Trossard has not been named in the Gunners’ matchday squad at all.

Revealing the Belgium international has suffered a minor injury, Arteta, who spoke to Sky Sports’ punditry panel before kick-off, said: “He felt something.

“He felt a muscle tightness yesterday in training and he wasn’t feeling up to it to play the game.”

?? "A lot of headaches to make the line up!" Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of a HUGE game at the Emirates ? pic.twitter.com/0S86VaEywi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

You can see both sides’ starting lineups here. The match, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium, is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. (UK time).