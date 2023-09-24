Opinion: Pep Guardiola might have to admit he got it wrong with Joao Cancelo

With Man City flying high at the top of the Premier League once more, it’s difficult to question Pep Guardiola’s way of working, however, he’s fallen out with a number of players across his managerial career and, once that relationship is broken, it appears there’s no way back from the Catalan’s point of view.
Joao Cancelo remains one of the more high profile players to get under the manager’s skin to such an extent that he was sent packing.
The Times (subscription required) recall the team talk where the Portuguese put his headphones in whilst his manager was giving a team-talk, and within days he was loaned to Bayern Munich.
Whilst it’s clear that Cancelo overstepped the mark, Guardiola’s man-management skills in that instance could arguably have been better.
Drop him from the squad by all means. Fine him too. Get rid of him immediately? That shows a bit of a knee jerk reaction and is reminiscent of the times that Samuel Eto’o and Zlatan Ibrahimovich were treated with the same contempt.
After just a handful of games on loan at Barcelona, the full-back is showing just why the Catalans wanted him so badly, and on Saturday night he was the match winner in a brilliant fight-back from the blaugranes against Celta Vigo.
There’s every chance he’ll be permanently sold next summer if Barca can raise the funds, and perhaps his current form shows that Guardiola needs to be more forgiving in future.
Absolute pathetic article from a so called biased bitter jealous journalist!! If you could call Jason that!!! Cancelo or all his ability on the ball was a week link for us both defensively and mentally and in our Mancunian terms was a slapped ar@e who us fans are glad he’s gone, jason without your so called world beater cancelo who’s never been at a club full 2 years without upsetting teammates managers etc we won the treble!!!😎😎 you show your basic lack of football knowledge mentioning eto and the big swede who both are big time Charlie’s who’s big egos come before the team , jason in pep we trust 100% and no bitter journalists like yourself will ever make us think differently yours Steve Mcfc supporter for 50 years !!! Mancunian born and bred who’s seen the lows and now enjoying the highs and loving upsetting the so called American red top istorie!!! Clubs and the bitter press ps we’re going no where 115 charges or not
Hilarious!