Pochettino injects a dose of reality into the expectations of Chelsea fans

So far it hasn’t been the best start to a Premier League campaign for Chelsea Football Club, and manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has attempted to put a lid on supporter expectations.

The Argentinian has had to pick up the pieces of the disastrous reigns of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, under the watchful eye of owner, Todd Boehly.

The west Londoners head into Sunday afternoon’s game against high-flying Aston Villa having played five games, scoring five goals, conceding five goals and with five points on the board.

With players like Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez, not to mention the summer signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in situ, it’s clear that supporters believe that the club should do better.

Injuries notwithstanding, Pochettino has acknowledged the club’s position but tempered that with his own argument.

? Pochettino: "We should win every game because we are Chelsea? Yes but we are not the Chelsea that won the Champions League or Premier League". "We need to accept that it’s a project. An idea, but that we are going to build something for the future with time". pic.twitter.com/LXS0y6L3Dd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2023

Given just how bad the Blues were in the 2022/23 campaign, anything better than that will be a marked improvement, and Chelsea’s long-suffering support are just going to have to be patient.

It may not be what they’ve become used to over the years, but the emergence of football teams comes in cycles and Chelsea will rule the Premier League roost again in time.

All good things to those who wait…