Former Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov has made it clear that he has full confidence in Spurs against Arsenal in today’s big game in the North London Derby.

Arsenal beat Tottenham home and away in the derby last season, so will likely be the big favourites for this afternoon’s match, but Berbatov has said that he can see Ange Postecoglou’s side surprising a few people if they stick to what they’ve done well this season.

The Bulgarian told Spurs that two things would be key to this game and to the season in general – concentration and consistency.

“I think it’s fully possible for them (Tottenham) to get the three points,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I don’t want them to change anything, to be honest – don’t overthink it, don’t do stupid things because it’s a derby. Just do what has worked well so far.

“Two things – concentration and consistency – if Spurs can master those two, they will have a great season.”