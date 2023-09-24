Dimitar Berbatov tells Tottenham TWO things that can bring them surprise victory vs Arsenal in today’s NLD

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov has made it clear that he has full confidence in Spurs against Arsenal in today’s big game in the North London Derby.

Arsenal beat Tottenham home and away in the derby last season, so will likely be the big favourites for this afternoon’s match, but Berbatov has said that he can see Ange Postecoglou’s side surprising a few people if they stick to what they’ve done well this season.

The Bulgarian told Spurs that two things would be key to this game and to the season in general – concentration and consistency.

“I think it’s fully possible for them (Tottenham) to get the three points,” Berbatov told Betfair.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Rutter’s filthy piece of skill sees Leeds ace send Watford’s Matheus Martins to the shops
Chelsea leading January race for £60 million Premier League striker
“Arsenal will destroy Tottenham” – Paul Merson in no doubt his former club will topple north London rivals

“I don’t want them to change anything, to be honest – don’t overthink it, don’t do stupid things because it’s a derby. Just do what has worked well so far.

“Two things – concentration and consistency – if Spurs can master those two, they will have a great season.”

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Dimitar Berbatov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.