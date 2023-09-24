Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was keen to keep hold of Giovani Lo Celso this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, but it could be that he’ll end up moving in January if he doesn’t play much between now and the winter window.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano explained the situation surrounding Lo Celso, who hasn’t lived up to expectations during his time at Spurs, despite previously showing plenty of potential in his time in La Liga in spells with Real Betis and Villarreal.

According to Romano, Postecoglou was keen to keep Lo Celso around as an option for his squad, though it could still be that the Argentina international’s future will come into doubt when the transfer window opens again in the middle of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Lo Celso can get some playing time between now and January as he could end up being a useful option for THFC, but one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in him if he does look for a move this January.

“Giovani Lo Celso – Ange Postecoglou wanted to keep Lo Celso at the Tottenham, so I’d wait before mentioning any January move for Gio,” Romano said.

“For sure if he’s not going to play in the next weeks and months, that could be a possibility. But nothing has been decided yet.”