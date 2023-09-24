Tottenham player sets unwanted record in the North London Derby against Arsenal

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero became the first Spurs player in the Premier League era to score an own goal and concede a penalty in the same game.

Romero has mostly been a key player for Tottenham, but he struggled a little today as Bukayo Saka’s shot deflected in off him for the opening goal, while the Argentine then gave away the penalty in the second half.

Romero is the first Spurs player to do this in a game, while he’s also only the 11th to do it in the Premier League era as a whole, so that gives you some idea about what a difficult time he had…

Still, Arsenal couldn’t hold on to their advantage, with Son Heung-min scoring twice to ensure Ange Postecoglou’s side came away from the Emirates Stadium with a point.

Both north London sides have started this season well, but one imagines it’ll be the away team feeling happier with the draw than the home side today.

