Transfer news: £100m Liverpool target deal close, latest on Ten Hag’s Man Utd future & more

I want to start today’s column with an exclusive update on Bruno Guimaraes. If you remember, the week after the end of the transfer window, I said that Bruno was one step away from signing a new deal with Newcastle. Now the deal is done.

A verbal agreement has been reached between all parties, and now it’s set to be signed, probably in the next ten days. Bruno will extend his contract at Newcastle, it’s a ‘here we go’. The contract will be valid until 2028, so it’s a five-year deal with an improved salary, a lot higher than his current one.

Next I wanted to discuss Erik ten Hag as a lot has been written about him in the last few days and weeks. Some have speculated that he is not in control of the situation at Manchester United, but I can guarantee that he is taking care of everything at Manchester United. He is in control, he is not at risk, nothing is happening around the Dutch manager as of now, the situation is completely quiet.