Liverpool star worth £57m set to snub European offers in favour of new contract

Liverpool are reportedly close to extending Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim the England international has no plans to leave Anfield despite his contract expiring in less than two years time.

Recently promoted to the role of vice-captain following the exits of James Milner and Jordan Henderson earlier in the summer, Alexander-Arnold, 24, is now viewed as an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

And eager to continue with the club he has been at his entire career, the 24-year-old, despite being wanted by ‘top clubs across Europe’, is thought to only have eyes for a new contract.

These latest reports will serve as great news to Klopp and the club’s fans. Not only is Alexander-Arnold one of Liverpool’s most valuable players at £57 million (Transfermarkt), but after showcasing his ability in midfield as well as at right-back, the number 66 is without a doubt also one of the most unique players this country has to offer.

Since making his senior club debut, Alexander-Arnold, who has represented England on 20 occasions, has directly contributed to 89 goals in 277 games in all competitions.

