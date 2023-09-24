Video: Alexander Isak leaves Sheffield United defender for dead before scoring Newcastle’s 8th of the game

Newcastle United FC Sheffield United FC


Alexander Isak has just scored Newcastle’s 5th goal of the second half and 8th of the game with a brilliantly composed finish.

A mistake from Tom Davies sent Isak through on goal and the Swede showed incredible skill and composure to first sidestep Robinson before sitting Foderingham down and then placing the ball in the back of the net.

Watch the goal:

Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes made it 6-0 and 7-0 before Isak made it 8 to make history for Newcastle making it their biggest ever win.

 

 

 

