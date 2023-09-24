The Leeds United fans who were sat behind the Elland Road dugout during Saturday afternoon’s Championship game against Watford witnessed Daniel Farke take an outrageous first touch.

The German manager, who watched on as his side ran out 3-0 winners, stole the show after he showcased some incredible ability.

Standing in the pitch’s technical area, Farke saw the match ball travel high above his head after it was kicked out of play.

However, refusing to just let it drop untouched, the former Norwich City boss unleashed a Ronaldinho-esque first-touch that left onlooking fans stunned.

Check the incredible moment out below.