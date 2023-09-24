Video: Former Arsenal keeper Szczesny and Gatti’s comical own goal moment goes viral

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a nightmare against Sassuolo as Juventus got beaten 4-2.

Juventus displayed a poor defensive performance, with numerous errors at the back, including a comical own-goal.

Szczesny made a bizarre decision to leave his goal and take a set piece from near the corner flag. Instead of sending the ball to the opposite side of the pitch, he passed it to Juventus defender Gatti at the edge of the penalty box.

Under pressure from Sassuolo’s high pressing, Gatti panicked and passed the ball back toward the abandoned goal, with Szczesny still near the corner flag.

This incident resulted in one of the most peculiar own-goals you’ll see. It was a costly mistake in a match that saw Juventus concede four goals

Watch below: