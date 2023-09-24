Video: Gordon scores a stunner from outside the box as Newcastle run riot at Sheffield

Newcastle are tearing Sheffield United apart and Gordon has just scored a stunner to add to the que of goals.

The away side scored three goals in 15 minutes in the first half. Sean Longstaff gave them the lead from a Gordon assist before Burn and Botman both scored brilliant headers to make it 3-0.

 

Newcastle came out in the second half with the same intensity as Wilson scored a header from 6 yards out 10 minutes into the second half.

And just five minutes later, Anthony Gordon curled one from outside the box to make it 5-0. He took the ball from Anderson just outside the box and then did the rest all by himself.

Watch the stunning goal below:

 

 

