Video: Gordon scores a stunner from outside the box as Newcastle run riot at Sheffield

Newcastle are tearing Sheffield United apart and Gordon has just scored a stunner to add to the que of goals.

The away side scored three goals in 15 minutes in the first half. Sean Longstaff gave them the lead from a Gordon assist before Burn and Botman both scored brilliant headers to make it 3-0.

BRILLIANT FROM ANTHONY GORDON! ???? Sean Longstaff scores his first in 11 months and Newcastle lead ? pic.twitter.com/1gOqaK7UPG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

DAN BURN AT THE FAR POST! ? pic.twitter.com/fdxprbcHx1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

? "SVEN BOTMAN GLANCES HOME A THIRD!" Newcastle are RUNNING RIOT at Bramall lane ??? pic.twitter.com/MDu8LL1SXM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

Newcastle came out in the second half with the same intensity as Wilson scored a header from 6 yards out 10 minutes into the second half.

Easy as you like… ????? Newcastle pick up where they left off as Wilson adds to the scoring early in the second-half ? pic.twitter.com/szO9q6NE9k — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 24, 2023

And just five minutes later, Anthony Gordon curled one from outside the box to make it 5-0. He took the ball from Anderson just outside the box and then did the rest all by himself.

Watch the stunning goal below: