Marcus Rashford was reportedly involved in a car accident following Manchester United’s victory over Burnley on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils, who travelled to Turf Moor to take on Vincent Kompany’s men, came away 1-0 winners thanks to an excellent volley from Bruno Fernandes.

However, according to recent reports, including this one from the Mirror, Rashford found himself caught up in an incident on the road shortly after leaving the club’s Carrington training complex.

It has been noted that United’s number 10, along with teammates, returned to Carrington by the team coach before departing and travelling home.

The 24-year-old, who was driving his expensive Rolls Royce, was then involved in an accident which was captured by stunned onlookers.

Details on the incident are relatively limited at this early stage. We will update you when more information becomes available.