Video: Poor defending as Cristian Romero guides Saka’s shot into his own net

Arsenal have taken the lead in the North London Derby and the goal has come from a Cristian Romero own goal.

The goal was a product of fortune, as Bukayo Saka unleashed a left-footed curler from outside the box.

Although the ball was initially aimed for the far corner, it struck Cristian Romero’s block and redirected in the opposite direction, leaving the Tottenham goalkeeper wrongfooted.

And Saka’s choice of celebration was an interesting one as well as he copied James Maddison’s trademark bullseye celebration.

Watch the goal below:

Bukayo Saka hits the dart celebration after the Tottenham OG. ? ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/Ge6WPZI6Ht — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 24, 2023

Tottenham have made a poor start to the game with Arsenal by far being the dominating team.