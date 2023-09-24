Video: Questionable Van Dijk defending as Jarrod Bowen equalises for West Ham with a brilliant diving header

West Ham see themselves back at level terms thanks to a brilliant header from Jarrod Bowen.

Liverpool scored the first goal for a change with Mo Salah winning a penalty and then slotting it in from the spot.

But West Ham who have been brilliant were back in the game in the 42nd minute.

Bowel and Antonio are involved in the build up before the ball is played out to Coufal on the right. The right-back curls in a teasing cross where Bowen got the better of Virgil Van Dijk before diving in to head the ball at the back of the net.

Great header but that was poor defending from the Liverpool captain.

Watch below: