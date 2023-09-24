Video: Rutter’s filthy piece of skill sees Leeds ace send Watford’s Matheus Martins to the shops

Saturday saw Leeds play some of their best football of the 2023/24 season against Watford, and their confidence was never better evidenced than when Georginio Rutter pulled off a filthy piece of skill that sent the Hornets’ Matheus Martins to the shops.

Rutter had already shrugged off the challenge of Mileta Rajovic, and as Martins slid in in the hope of taking the ball, the man or both, the Leeds star executed a perfect double drag back.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea leading January race for £60 million Premier League striker “Arsenal will destroy Tottenham” – Paul Merson in no doubt his former club will topple north London rivals Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United youngster who did a “perfect job” in win over Burnley

With the all whites in this type of mood, they’ll take some stopping this season.