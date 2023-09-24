Video: Son has Spurs back level immediately after Jorginho gives the ball away rather sloppily

Spurs are back level just moments after Saka put Arsenal back ahead on the other end.

This time it was the former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho who was at fault as he gave away the ball sloppily at the centre of the pitch and got punished for it.

James Maddison pounced on his mistake and grabbed the ball running towards the goal before laying the pass to Heung-min Son who expertly put it past the Arsenal goalkeeper.

What a thrilling North London derby this has been. Watch the goal below: